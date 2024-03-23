Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opens on high note

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
The 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opened with a themed concert at the Shanghai Symphony Hall, and a dance performance at the Dance Center Theater.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0

The 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opened with a themed concert at the Shanghai Symphony Hall, and Hofesh Shechter Company's double bill dance performance at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater on Friday evening.

The festival, running from March 22 to April 14, will present a total of 57 concerts and nine dance productions by national and international troupes and artists.

Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opens on high note
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Young violinist Wang Ruiyi and 98-year-old conductor Cao Peng.

As a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the opening concert featured the city's four major music groups with the participation of more than 300 performers and musicians from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, Shanghai Opera House, and Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

Pianist Kong Xiangdong, young violinist Wang Ruiyi, soprano Wang Shan and erhu player Zhu Jing were among the performers, with the orchestra under the baton of conductor Yu Feng.

Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opens on high note
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pianist Kong Xiangdong performs with the orchestra under the baton of conductor Yu Feng.

At the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater, award-winning Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter's dance company debuted "Double Murder."

Co-commissioned by the Dance Center Theater and a handful of overseas theaters and art festivals, "Double Murder" consists of two distinctly contrasting dance pieces "Clowns" and "The Fix."

"Clowns" turns the stage into a bizarre circus, where dancers dress up as clowns from the 18th century for grand mayhem, while "The Fix" is like an antidote, bringing a gentle and fragile power to the stage.

Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opens on high note
Ti Gong

"Clowns" turns the stage into a bizarre circus.

Choreographer Shechter did not make the trip to Shanghai this time, though his "Grand Finale" attracted many fans when presented six years ago.

"Shechter does not pursue excessive packaging of his works, but the true and direct expression of his ideas and emotions," said the company's rehearsal director Zhang Jianming.

Zhang said the dancers come from varied backgrounds and countries including Hungary, the US, South Korea, France and Spain. Everyone had their own way and philosophy of dance moves, contributing to the diversity of the company.

Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opens on high note
Ti Gong

The performance features strong rhythm and impact.

"The challenge was for the dancers to highlight their personality while also maintaining consistency," he said.

"We hope that the audience will forget the trivialities of life when watching the performance. When leaving the theater, they can recall the connection between the dance and their own lives."

Shechter learnt piano as a child and has always called himself a movie lover. Therefore, the performance has a cinematic taste, featuring strong rhythm and impact with the integration of world music, rock, and electronic synthesizer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Dance Center
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     