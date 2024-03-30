News / Sport

Find your way to register for City Orienteering Challenge

The 2024 China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge Shanghai Race has been scheduled for May 12.
The 2024 China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge Shanghai Race has been scheduled for May 12.

And the challenge is out to register for the annual city-wide competition.

This year's event sets 24 different routes with different tasks in the three categories of standard, family and district competitions, involving more than 10,000 participants.

Ti Gong

Teams at Shanghai Stadium

The standard and family routes will start from Shanghai Stadium, while the district routes are set in Jing'an, Yangpu, Putuo, and Pudong's Lingang area.

Participants of the standard and district routes are required to form five-member teams (with at least one member of the opposite) for the competition. The entry fee is 100 yuan (US$ 13.8) per person. The family route challengers must form three-member teams, and the entry fee for each team is 300 yuan.

Ti Gong

Participants of the standard and district routes are required to form five-member teams.

Foreigners are very welcome to register for the challenge. Participants must be aged between 18 and 60. Children in the family route must be between seven and 16 years old.

Those interested can scan the code below for pre-registration, and choose the competition routes from April 1 to April 7.

The payment window opens on April 15 for applicants to complete the registration procedure.

The China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge was first introduced in 2011, combining sports with culture and tourism.

