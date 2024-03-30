Calligraphy and painting celebrate nature and history

A calligraphy and painting exhibition celebrating the city's aesthetic day opened in Qingpu District on Saturday with children experiencing the fun of calligraphy and drawing.

Ti Gong

The exhibition features dozens of works with diversified themes such as nature and history.

The event, held at Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, also showcases the performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments like guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) and dongxiao (bamboo flute).

In the interactive area, art enthusiasts are invited to participate in the creation of calligraphy and painting works.

Ti Gong

The city's aesthetic day is an important part of the annual Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, which aims to promote social aesthetic education among the public.

The 2024 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival raises its curtain on March 30. Throughout the year, more than 1,000 cultural and art activities will be hosted in the city to showcase local traditions, arts and culture.

If you go:

Date: 9am-5pm, through May 8

Venue: Exhibition Hall of Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone 青浦工业园区展示中心

Address: 2500 Caoying Road 漕盈路2500号

Admission: Free