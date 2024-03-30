Biz / Event

Intelligent connected vehicle projects power district

Seventeen intelligent connected vehicle projects with a total investment of 3.24 billion yuan were signed in Jiading District on Friday.
Seventeen intelligent connected vehicle projects with a total investment of 3.24 billion yuan (US$448 million) were signed in Jiading District on Friday as part of the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2024.

The deals will inject new vitality into the district's ICV industry development.

Five projects related to the industry chain development of SAIC Volkswagen were signed during the district's ICV industry chain investment promotion conference at the same time. They will boost the development of SAIC's Anting base into a clustering area of new automobile industry eco-chain.

The Jiading District Intelligent Connected Vehicle Operation Platform was unveiled during the conference. Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) signed an agreement with Baidu on the application of ICV data in commercial field.

Ti Gong

The signing ceremony.

"ICV is the key track of Jiading in boosting investment," said Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading District.

"We look to establish a cooperation and exchange platform of ICV industry and promote the innovative transformation and high-quality development of auto industry together with enterprises by sharing our district's development investment opportunities."

Last year, Shanghai's automobile production amounted to 2.156 million, and 1.28 million were new-energy vehicles, growing 35 percent from 2022 and accounting for 13.4 percent of the nation's total.

In Jiading, the testing roads of ICV cover all 463 square kilometers of the district, involving 636 streets extending 1,117 kilometers, among which 41 kilometers are high-speed expressway.

As of the end of February, 638 vehicles of 21 enterprises such as Auto X and Baidu had been put into test runs in the district with testing distances totaling 18.52 million kilometers, accounting for 81 percent of the city's total.

﻿
