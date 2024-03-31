News / Sport

New technology helps repair surface at Shanghai International Circuit

The Shanghai International Circuit has completed its track repair and environment upgrade, in readiness for the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix to be held from April 19 to 21.
The Shanghai International Circuit has completed its track repair and environment upgrade, in readiness for the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix to be held from April 19 to 21.

To welcome the return of the top-tier motorsport race, the circuit has received five inspections from FOM, FIA and third-party agents since last year and obtained the Grade 1 circuit licence.

When fixing the bumpy road section above some tunnels, the circuit adopted a new renovation method that combines 3D printing and machinery.

Ti Gong

Rennovation work.

Machine measurement and precise solution calculation can complete asphalt repair, grinding, sealing and other steps in one go, greatly improving efficiency.

"We are the first company to do this in all F1 circuits around the world," said Juss Sports Center public affairs manager Xu Jiayi.

"In the future, this solution combination may be applied to other F1 tracks, as well as the track repair and maintenance for more international and domestic races."

Ti Gong

Workers repair the stands and the trackside.

The circuit also upgraded the environment of the waterscape square at the entrance to give a brand-new experience for spectators.

The renovation also involved greening, parking areas, sidewalks, water and electricity projects, covering a total area of 325,000 square meters.

After the Chinese Grand Prix in April, Shanghai International Circuit will continue with the construction of its Stand B and Stand E areas.

With a total of 22,300 seats, the two stands are expected to be completed in November. From there, spectators can see the overtaking and action from Turn 1 to Turn 4, Turns 11 to 13, as well as the cars leaving the pit lane.

Shanghai International Circuit's Grade 1 licence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Circuit
Top
     