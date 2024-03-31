Tip toe through the tulips at Holland Flower Park

The 2024 Holland Flower Park Cultural Tourism Season opened in Yancheng, neighboring Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, with tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors at the park.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Holland Flower Park Cultural Tourism Season opened in Yancheng, neighboring Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, with tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors at the park.

During the season running through May 5, visitors can appreciate more than 30 million tulips of over 300 varieties in full bloom.

A variety of activities will also create an immersive experience.

These include an immersive love drama and a zanhua (traditional Chinese hairstyle) garden party with a flower parade.

During the May Day holiday, a music drama taking audience into a fairy tale world of a sea of flowers will debut.

Camping and barbecue activities and a food street with the theme of China's 12 huashen (flower goddesses) will bring a delightful culinary experience.

Ti Gong

If you go

Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm, through May 5

Address: Huaihai Rd W., Xinfeng Town, Dafeng District, Yancheng City 江苏省盐城市大丰区新丰镇淮海西路

How to get there from Shanghai:

By car: G15 Shenhai Highway - G15 Dafeng North Toll Station - Holland Flower Park (about three hours)

By rail: Get off at Yancheng Dafeng Railway Station, walk 840 meters to take Bus No.16 and get off at Holland Flower Park East Station

Admission: 50 yuan (US$6.9)