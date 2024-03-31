Feature / Travel

Tip toe through the tulips at Holland Flower Park

The 2024 Holland Flower Park Cultural Tourism Season opened in Yancheng, neighboring Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, with tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors at the park.
Ti Gong

The floral scenery attracts visitors.

The 2024 Holland Flower Park Cultural Tourism Season opened in Yancheng, neighboring Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, with tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors at the park.

During the season running through May 5, visitors can appreciate more than 30 million tulips of over 300 varieties in full bloom.

A variety of activities will also create an immersive experience.

These include an immersive love drama and a zanhua (traditional Chinese hairstyle) garden party with a flower parade.

During the May Day holiday, a music drama taking audience into a fairy tale world of a sea of flowers will debut.

Camping and barbecue activities and a food street with the theme of China's 12 huashen (flower goddesses) will bring a delightful culinary experience.

Ti Gong

An array of colours.

If you go

Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm, through May 5

Address: Huaihai Rd W., Xinfeng Town, Dafeng District, Yancheng City 江苏省盐城市大丰区新丰镇淮海西路

How to get there from Shanghai:

By car: G15 Shenhai Highway - G15 Dafeng North Toll Station - Holland Flower Park (about three hours)

By rail: Get off at Yancheng Dafeng Railway Station, walk 840 meters to take Bus No.16 and get off at Holland Flower Park East Station

Admission: 50 yuan (US$6.9)

Ti Gong

A zanhua show amid a sea of flowers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
