News / World

Biden wins North Dakota Democratic primary

Xinhua
  11:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-31       0
US President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary, the state party announced Saturday.
Xinhua
  11:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-31       0

US President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary, the state party announced Saturday.

In the primary election of North Dakota, there are 13 pledged delegates available, and the voting process was predominantly conducted through the use of mail-in ballots.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, emerged victorious in the North Dakota Republican Party's presidential caucuses held on March 4, securing all 29 delegates.

Biden and Trump each clinched their respective party's nomination earlier in March, and the latest wins have only added to their delegate counts, meaning that the outcomes are largely symbolic.

During the 2020 Democratic nominating process, Biden was defeated in North Dakota by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The state consistently supports Republican candidates and favored Trump by substantial margins in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     