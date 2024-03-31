News / Metro

Shanghai Film Festival in Busan 2024 kicks off

  11:56 UTC+8, 2024-03-31
To commemorate the 31st anniversary of Shanghai-Busan sister city relationship, the Shanghai Film Festival in Busan 2024 was inaugurated on March 30 at CGV Cinemas in Busan.
  11:56 UTC+8, 2024-03-31       0
Shanghai Film Festival in Busan 2024 kicks off

The poster of the Shanghai Film Festival in Busan 2024

To commemorate the 31st anniversary of the sister city relationship between Shanghai and Busan (1993-2024), and to foster deeper cultural ties and collaboration between the two vibrant cities, the Shanghai Film Festival in Busan 2024 was inaugurated on March 30 at CGV Cinemas in Busan. Under the auspices of Shanghai Film Administration and the Chinese Consulate General in Busan, the film festival is co-hosted by the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association and South Korea's CJ CGV.

The 2024 Shanghai Film Festival in Busan is set to dazzle audiences at CGV Cinemas from March 30 to April 8, featuring a captivating lineup of five films: "Pegasus," "Pegasus 2," "Godspeed," "Chang An," and "B for Busy," each screened twice. This diverse selection promises an array of styles and narratives. The "Pegasus" series, a heartwarming comedy revolving around the world of racing, embodies the directorial prowess of Han Han, renowned as both a filmmaker and racing enthusiast. "Pegasus 2," a standout release for the 2024 Chinese Spring Festival, earns the coveted spot as the festival's opening film, boasting both critical acclaim and impressive box office success. "Godspeed," helmed by emerging director Yi Xiaoxing, offers a poignant tale of intergenerational bonding amidst a road trip between a timid young man and his future father-in-law. "Chang An" is an epic animated feature set in the heyday of the Tang Dynasty in China. It unfolds against the backdrop of An Lushan Rebellion, plunging the ancient capital of Chang'an into turmoil. Amidst the chaos, protagonist Gao Shi finds himself reflecting on his past with the legendary poet Li Bai. Clocking in at 168 minutes, "Chang An" holds the distinction of being the longest animated film in Chinese cinema history. Its success at the box office, raking in 1.83 billion yuan, secures its place as the second-highest-grossing animated film in China. Furthermore, its accolades include the prestigious Best Animation award at the 36th Chinese Golden Rooster Awards. "Chang An" is known for its meticulous attention to detail, faithfully restoring the artistic style and language of the Tang Dynasty. It weaves together historical accuracy with an enchanting narrative, capturing the vibrant spirit of Chinese aesthetics in vivid detail. Rounding out the selection is "B for Busy," directed by Shao Yihui, which celebrates the intricacies of love, friendship, and familial bonds within Shanghai's vibrant community. Set against the backdrop of Shanghai's alleys and Shikumen architecture, and spoken in the city's distinctive dialect, the film captures the essence of contemporary Shanghai life. Its success extends beyond the screen, with a sweeping victory of seven awards – including Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay – at the 35th Chinese Golden Rooster Awards.

The films featured in this event not only showcase the talent and creativity of China's new-generation directors to Korean audiences but also illuminate the vast potential for collaboration and exchange between Shanghai and its sister city, Busan, within the film industry.

The trailer of the Shanghai Film Festival in Busan 2024

﻿
