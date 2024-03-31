News / Metro

Citizens Art festival is tune with nature

Xuhui District celebrated the annual Shanghai Citizens Art Festival over the weekend with a concert at Xujiahui Park and diversified art and cultural activities.
Ti Gong

Tulips are in full bloom at Xujiahui Park.

Xuhui District celebrated the annual Shanghai Citizens Art Festival over the weekend with a concert at Xujiahui Park and diversified art and cultural activities.

The 500th Weekly Concert at Xujiahui Park, the city's first public-interest lawn concert, dates back 20 years ago.

More than 1.5 million people have attended in all, making it a brilliant card of the city's public art development.

Outstanding graduates of Shanghai Conservatory of Music who once preformed at the concert returned to the park and presented a performance together.

Ti Gong

A piano performance on the lawn.

"Unlike concert halls and grand theaters, the lawn ensures good interaction with audience," said tenor Han Peng. "We feel very relaxing here.

"It is a good practice platform for students of the conservatory and it has cultivated many musicians from generation to generation."

To mark the citizens art festival, traditional Chinese opera performance like Huju and Yueju, exhibitions, and cultural bazaars were held across the district, offering a cultural feast to the public.

From this weekend, Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau will host two performances every weekend at venues such as Xujiahui Park, Xiangyang Park and Longhua Citizens Square.

This year, the district will host a series of aesthetic classes at bookstores, community cultural activity centers and citizens' night schools to promote social aesthetic education among the public.

Ti Gong

A Peking Opera performance

Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese musical instruments.

Ti Gong

The performances were well attended.

Source: SHINE
