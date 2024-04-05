News / Sport

Shanghai levels Beijing, Shenzhen defeats Henan in CSL

Wu Lei scored a brace in injury time to help Shanghai Port tie Beijing Guoan 2-2, while Shenzhen Peng City cruised past Henan FC 2-0 to grab the team's first victory in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Shanghai took the initiative in the 10th minute when Wu volleyed to score, while Beijing tied the score 17 minutes later, as Portugese midfielder Guga sent a shot into the right corner out of the penalty area. Soon after the goal, all Beijing players pointed their index fingers to the sky in memory of Yang Xue, a fan of the team for nearly 20 years who just passed away.

In the 55th minute, assisted by Wu, Shanghai's Oscar slotted home another goal, but it was then ruled offside by the VAR. 27 minutes later, Zhang Yuning of Beijing converted a penalty kick to lead the game for only 15 minutes, before Wu scored a brace to tie the score in the last minute.

"We had a hard game away from home, but the whole team played according to the requirements of the head coach and gave the fans a wonderful game," said Wang Canchao, captain of Shanghai Port. "The league will be a long process, and we will go back home to better prepare for the following games."

Elsewhere, Shenzhen and Henan, both had two defeats and a tie before the game, saw a goalless first half. Edu Garcia broke the deadlock for Shenzhen in the 66th minute, as the Spanish midfielder intercepted the ball and slot it home.

18 minutes later, bad things came in pairs for Henan, as Xu Haofeng was shown a red card and a penalty kick was awarded to Shenzhen. Garcia took the chance and scored a brace, awarding the newly-promoted Shenzhen its first CSL victory.

In the other games on Friday, Qingdao Hainiu extended its losing streak to four games, defeated by Shandong Taishan 1-0, while Nantong Zhiyun downed Meizhou Hakka 1-0.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
