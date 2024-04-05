News / World

China, US highlight importance of economic and trade ties

CGTN
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0
Economic and trade ties should be the stabilizing force of China-US relations, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said.
CGTN
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0

Economic and trade ties should be the stabilizing force of China-US relations, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said as he co-chaired the first vice-ministerial meeting of the China-US commerce and trade working group with US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Marisa Lago.

Wang, also China's international trade representative, visited the US from April 2 to 5 at the invitation of the US side.

China is willing to strengthen communication, expand cooperation and manage the differences through the work group, fostering a good environment for trade and investment cooperation between corporations of the two countries, he said.

He expressed concerns over the US side's Section 301 tariff measures on China and relevant investigation request, sanctions on Chinese enterprises, two-way investment restrictions, revision of trade remedy investigation rules and unfair treatment of Chinese companies.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication with enterprises of the two sides and discuss issues of concern to them, and jointly support trade promotion events including the China International Import Expo, China International Fair for Investment and Trade and China-California Business Forum, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

China and the US voiced support for cooperation events in fields such as clean energy technology and women's health.

The two countries also agreed to promote trade facilitation and strengthen communication in export control.

Lago will lead a delegation to visit China in the second half of 2024 upon invitation, and co-chair the second vice-ministerial meeting of the China-US commerce and trade working group.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Li Jiaohao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     