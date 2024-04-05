News / Nation

China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding

  19:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-05
  19:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-05

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters have activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Fujian, Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces, as well as the Yangtze River, the Pearl River and Taihu Lake basins.

The authorities have dispatched work teams to relavant regions to provide assistance and guidance in response to the latest bouts of rain, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

As per forecasts, heavy rainfall will lash these regions from Thursday evening to Sunday, with some places likely to experience thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been urged to closely monitor precipitation and strengthen response to floods in low-lying areas and tourist sites.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

