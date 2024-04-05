News / World

Train drivers in Britain begin strike over pay dispute

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0
Train drivers at 16 rail companies in Britain began a new wave of strikes starting from Friday, amid a long-running dispute over pay.
Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0

Train drivers at 16 rail companies in Britain began a new wave of strikes starting from Friday, amid a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen, a trade union of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, were expected to take part in a program of rolling one-day strikes between Friday and next Monday.

ASLEF announced the industrial action last month, calling on the train companies and the government "to come to the table for meaningful talks to negotiate a new pay deal for train drivers who have not had an increase in salary since 2019."

"Many members have now not had a single penny increase in pay for half a decade, during which time inflation has soared and, with it, the cost of living," ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

"We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now clear they do not want to resolve this dispute," he added. "They are happy for it to go on and on."

As strike action was likely to result in little or no services across large areas of the network operated by the affected train companies, passengers were warned to expect significant disruption and advised to check before traveling.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     