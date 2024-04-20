South Korea beat China 2-0 in U23 Asian Cup

Lee Young-jun took a brace as South Korea beat China 2-0 in the second round of group stage at the U23 Asian Cup on Friday.

South Korea advanced to the knockout stage after the win, while China, having lost two in a row, has almost been eliminated.

Lee, 20, gave South Korea the lead in the 34th minute with a sharp angle shot in the box, before securing the victory for Taegeuk Warriors in the 69th minute with a quick counterattack.

After losing to 10-man Japan in the opening round, China tried to take three points against South Korea, but Chinese youngsters didn't take their scoring chances.

China has claimed only one victory since the tournament's inception in 2014, and they will take on the United Arab Emirates next Monday.

The U23 Asian Cup, which features 16 teams in four groups, is a qualification tournament for the Paris Olympics.

The top three finishers at the U23 Asian Cup will directly qualify for the Olympics, while the fourth-placed team will face Guinea in a play-off for the last Olympic spot.