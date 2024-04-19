You can now book tickets for the Shanghai Museum in English

The Shanghai Museum making a series of changes that will help the increasing number of tourists from overseas wanting to visit and learn more about China's history and culture.

Shanghai is fast becoming the go-to destination for jet-setters and culture vultures alike, thanks to China's streamlined visa processes and the return of international flights. It's like the city's rolling out the red carpet, but instead of a star-studded movie premiere, it's for anyone with a passport and a penchant for exploration.

Extended booking time for tickets:

As of the latest scoop on April 7th, international culture enthusiasts now make up a cool 5 percent of the foot traffic at the Shanghai Museum. To cater to this growing crowd, the museum has generously stretched its booking window from a mere week to a full 14 days in advance. This is going to make planning much more convenient for those planning their trip before they arrive in Shanghai.

You can make reservations in English with your passport Now:

International visitors can now zip through the reservation process with just an email address. Fill out a quick form on the museum's English reservation system, and bam! A QR code lands straight in your inbox. On the day of your visit, just flash your QR code, show any necessary documents, and you're in. It's almost as easy as buying a latte.

Dubbed a prime window for "Seeing the world through China, and seeing China through the world," the Shanghai Museum isn't just showing off relics and art. It's a bridge connecting globetrotters to the rich tapestry of Chinese culture, one high-quality exhibition at a time. So, whether you're a seasoned traveler or a curious newcomer, why not let Shanghai top your travel list? After all, who doesn't love a good blend of world-class culture with a touch of easy-breezy booking?

And for those who prefer the personal touch – or just happen to be traveling in packs – the Shanghai Museum hasn't forgotten about you. Overseas groups can still snag their spot by picking up the phone and dialing 86-021-2072999, extension 1341. Just a heads up, though: group slots are as coveted as tickets to a sold-out concert, so you'll want to call early.

Not stopping at just reservations, the museum is also on a mission to enhance your visit with some tech-savvy upgrades. They're sprucing up the rental of guided tour gadgets and tweaking the payment methods. This isn't just about keeping up with the times; it's about making it a breeze for international visitors to dive deep into the epic saga of China's history and culture. So, whether you're a history buff or a curious traveler, these improvements mean you'll get the most out of every exhibit, with the added bonus of convenience at your fingertips. Why just visit Shanghai when you can truly experience it?