﻿
News / Sport

Zhejiang crushes Shanghai in decider to secure CBA semifinal berth

Xinhua
  22:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
The Zhejiang Golden Bulls secured their spot in the semifinals of CBA league after thrashing the Shanghai Sharks 111-82 at home in the deciding Game 5 on Monday.
Xinhua
  22:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0

The Zhejiang Golden Bulls secured their spot in the semifinals of the Chinese Basketball Association league after thrashing the Shanghai Sharks 111-82 at home in the deciding Game 5 on Monday.

In the best-of-five semifinal, Zhejiang's opponent will be the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

The game kicked off with Zhejiang linchpin Wu Qian orchestrating the offense, leading his team to a 9-0 run. This set the tone for Zhejiang's dominance throughout the game, although Shanghai, led by Eric Bledsoe, kept the score close. Zhejiang led 55-47 at halftime.

In the second half, Zhejiang forward Jarmar Gulley took control of the game, and Shanghai struggled to contain him effectively. Zhejiang entered the final quarter with a comfortable 14-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, Shanghai completely fell apart as Zhejiang unleashed a relentless 20-0 scoring run to seal the victory.

Six players scored in double figures, led by Gulley's 24 points, as Zhejiang eliminated Shanghai with a 3-2 victory in the series.

Zhejiang's progression meant the top four sides in the regular season have swept the semifinal berths, with the other semifinal pitting the Liaoning Flying Leopards against the Guangdong Southern Tigers. The semifinals will commence on Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     