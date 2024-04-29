Library event highlights work of literary master Ba Jin

An exhibition on the life of Ba, with photographs and some of his books, is at Changning District Library displaying his collection, his purchase list and purchasing experience.

A reading event was held on Sunday in Changning District with book exchanges and a lecture about the predestined relationship of Chinese literary master Ba Jin (1904-2005) and books.

The event is part of a series of activities in the city to honor renowned literati and masters.

At Changning District Library, attendees brought a book to the activity and exchanged it with other readers.

They shared their understanding of the books and the life experience of Ba was discussed and a video of his former residence in Shanghai screened.

"With the development of artificial intelligence, reading will certainly experience significant changes in the future, but the humanistic care on life will never change," said Li Jingheng, head of the program.

The Guanzhi Academy of China Zhongfu Group, the investor of Fushouyuan Cemetery, will host a variety of activities such as a city walk to raise people's awareness of the meaning of life and death education under the program, said Li.

A photo exhibition on the life of Ba is currently at the library.

Comprising two sections, it displays Ba's book collection, his book purchase list and book purchase experience.

Some books from Ba's collection are on display.

Date: 9am-4pm, through May 5

Address: 356 Tianshan Road, Changning District 长宁区天山路356号