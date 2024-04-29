﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Add Longhua Temple fair to May Day holiday schedule

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
This May Day holiday, visit the Shanghai Longhua Temple Fair to celebrate, among other things, the Yangtze River Delta region's intangible cultural heritage.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
Add Longhua Temple fair to May Day holiday schedule
Wang Ziming

The Longhua Temple Fair always attracts large crowds.

If you're looking for something folk and traditional to do around the May Day holiday, there's no better location than Longhua in Shanghai's Xuhui District, where a temple fair opened on Monday.

Shanghai Longhua Temple Fair is a well-known folk custom and intangible cultural heritage event in the Yangtze River Delta region and around the country.

On Monday, an intangible cultural feast opened at Longhua Plaza to celebrate the temple fair, with lovely melodies of symphony and string quartet, as well as Chinese folk music with an East-meets-West approach.

The temple fair, which dates back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), is Shanghai's largest temple fair and a national intangible cultural heritage site.

Add Longhua Temple fair to May Day holiday schedule
Ti Gong

A booth at the fair

This year's temple fair will take place in many locations, including Longhua Plaza, LONGHUAHUI, a new commercial complex near the temple, Shanghai Duoyunxuan Art Center, and Zhou Xinfang Art Space.

As is customary, there will be an appreciation for peach blossoms and performances of Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music).

The market will include the city's intangible cultural heritage treasures, such as Qiaojiashan snacks, enamelware, pankou (frog fastener), sachets, papercuts, Chongming tubu (homespun cloth), and jade carving.

Inheritors of intangible cultural assets from other cities will demonstrate their distinctive techniques at the fair.

Chuzhou City of Anhui Province will also showcase traditional Chinese opera performances and specialties like Chahe beef and Leiguanbanya, or "flat duck."

People can also learn about calligraphy and view an exhibition. The Zhou Xinfang Art Space will host a Peking Opera performance.

The fair will distribute coupons for consumption.

Add Longhua Temple fair to May Day holiday schedule
Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese opera performance at the temple fair

If you go:

Date: 9:30am-7:30pm, through May 5

Venue: Longhua Plaza and nearby area, Xuhui District 徐汇龙华广场及周边区域

Add Longhua Temple fair to May Day holiday schedule
Ti Gong

The temple fair features traditional Chinese elements.

Add Longhua Temple fair to May Day holiday schedule
Ti Gong

Traditional ritual marking the opening of the event

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Xuhui
Longhua Temple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     