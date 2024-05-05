﻿
News / Sport

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-05-05       0
The curtain dropped on the 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour on Sunday, with Gilles Thomas from Belgium grabbing his maiden LGCT Grand Prix title.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-05-05       0

The curtain dropped on the 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour on Sunday, with Gilles Thomas from Belgium winning the most anticipated 1.60-meter show jumping final at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center.

Seven out of 32 riders managed a clear round to advance to the playoff of the 1.60m LGCT Grand Prix. Thomas was the first to start the playoff round, putting on an aggressive enough performance along with his 13-year-old ride Luna van het Dennehof. They completed the route with no faults, clocking 42.56 seconds.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Gilles Thomas and his ride Luna van het Dennehof acknowledge the crowd after winning the 1.60-meter show jumping final of the 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center in the Pudong New Area.

He was followed by Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander and Michael Duffy of Ireland.

Tops-Alexander was the only other rider who managed a clear round in the playoff. She went for steadiness knowing that a faultless performance would guarantee her a podium position. She recorded 47.39 seconds.

Duffy had advantage on the clock, completing the route in 42.32 seconds, but had to make do with a third-place finish due to a four-point penalty.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

The top three riders celebrate on the podium.

"I didn't expect this as I was the first (to start the playoff)," said Thomas. "But I have a quick horse, and today only two managed a clear round, which benefited me. This is my lucky day."

It was also the Belgian's maiden LGCT Grand Prix title, which he grabbed on his first visit to Shanghai.

"This is a very good stadium with great ground condition. I will come back next year and race even better," he promised.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Gilles Thomas in action during the playoff.

Four Chinese riders took part in this year's Global Champions Tour – Juss Sports-contracted rider Pang Qinyu, and three wildcard entrants Zheng Wenjie, Zhang Xingjia and Wang Wenjing.

It was the first time Pang took part in a CSI (Concours de Saut International) five-star competition, finishing 21st in the 1.45m on Friday.

Like most young equestrian riders, Pang has been learning and training in Europe, having picked up the sport at the relatively late age of 15.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Spectators dress up elegantly for the event.

"As a Chinese, I'm very proud to see such a beautiful professional venue in China," said the 24-year-old. "Also, I'm very lucky that I already found my horses. Both my horses and I are young, and I hope that from Shanghai, we can start accumulating more experience in high-level competitions."

Pang said his goal is to become the best Asian rider by 2028 and represent China to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games.

The participation of Chinese riders has helped the GCT and equestrian sport to attract more attention from the public.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng (right) visits the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center.

Asked if he wants to become a national sports icon like Zhou Guanyu in Formula One or Liu Xiang in track and field, both from Shanghai, Pang said he'd rather be a "better horse person".

"Equestrian is more than a sport," he noted. "Every time I get along with a different horse, I learn something new. Competitions have also taught me to treat success and failure with a more mature attitude."

For Cheng Keqiang, director of the Shanghai Equestrian Sports Management Center, equestrian is an elegant education about love.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

The new venue has a capacity of nearly 5,000 people.

"Young riders learn skills on the back of a horse, and when they get off the horse, they learn about how to get along with animals and care for them," he said.

According to Cheng, Shanghai's equestrianism began to rise about 30 years ago, and is currently at a stage where competitive and social equestrianism are developing together.

"We have been promoting equestrian in schools, which has helped a lot of private equestrian clubs to survive," he pointed out.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

The competition gathered some of the world's best horses and riders.

"In Europe, where equestrianism is a well-developed industry, one horse can solve four jobs," he added.

"We are in a period of transition from agriculture to industry regarding the status of horses. The high-level competition and permanent venue in Shanghai can contribute to the development of the horse industry."

For China, where equestrian started late, more competitions are the best way to promote and popularize the sport and its culture. As the country's first permanent professional equestrian venue, the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center in the Pudong New Area has made it possible for Shanghai to introduce more international equestrian competitions in the future.

Curtain drops on LGCT, but equestrian culture continues in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

The new permanent venue will become the base to promote equestrian culture in Shanghai.

"Apart from hosting competitions, we will serve citizens with public welfare in mind and contribute to the horse industry at the same time," said Zhang Jiaheng, general manager of the equestrian center.

According to Zhang, the venue will undertake the functions of horse culture promotion, youth training, as well as horse inspection and quarantine by setting up an equine culture art museum, a children's park, an equestrian academy, and an equine welfare medical center in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Liu Xiang
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     