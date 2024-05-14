Inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai

Excitement is mounting for the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) event, scheduled to take place in Shanghai.

Excitement is mounting for the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) event, scheduled to take place in Shanghai. As we gear up for this thrilling showcase of Olympic sports, here are essential tips to ensure you catch all the action:

First of its kind

This event, pivotal for qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, includes competitions in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing. It will take place from May 16 to 19, marking the first instance where athletes from these four sports will compete together at the same venue in a single urban park.



A total of 464 athletes, evenly divided between men and women, will participate in the OQS Shanghai. They will compete across all four sports to earn crucial ranking points.

Specifically, athletes in BMX freestyle, breaking, and sport climbing are competing for a total of 100 points, split equally between Shanghai and the second part of the OQS in Budapest, with a maximum of 50 points available at each event.

For skateboarding, one-third of the final ranking points are derived from previous competitions, with the events in Shanghai and Budapest contributing equally to the remaining two-thirds.

Stars to watch

This high-stakes competition features 81 previous Olympians, including 18 who earned medals at Tokyo 2020. Notable competitors include defending BMX freestyle Olympic champions Logan Martin from Australia and Charlotte Worthington from Britain.



In sport climbing, the event will feature stars like Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia, a former men's speed world record holder, and Nonaka Miho of Japan, the Tokyo 2020 women's combined silver medalist.

Breaking, debuting fully in the Paris 2024 Games, will showcase elite competitors such as B-Girl Ami from Japan and B-Boy Jeffro from the USA.

The skateboarding segment will highlight phenomenal talents like Britain's Sky Brown, the youngest-ever Olympic medal winner, and the all-star lineup featuring American Nyjah Huston and Japan's reigning Olympic champion, Horigome Yuto.

Abundant fan engagement

The OQS in Shanghai is designed to offer more than just athletic competitions. According to Luo Wenhua, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Administration of Sports, the event will incorporate various fan-engagement activities that are specific to each of the four sports featured. These activities are intended to enhance the spectator experience at the event, fostering greater interaction and enjoyment for attendees.



This approach is part of the broader efforts by the organizers to ensure the Olympic Qualifier Series is both a competitive sporting event and an engaging experience for fans.