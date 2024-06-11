China loses to South Korea in FIFA World Cup qualifier

China lost 1-0 to South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday night in their final game in Group C of the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

China lost 1-0 to South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday night in their final game in Group C of the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

China managed to keep a clean sheet in the first half at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, but Lee Kang-in broke the deadlock for South Korea in the 61st minute as the PSG midfielder collected a loose ball inside the box and fired into the bottom right corner.

With only two shots and none on target, China suffered another loss to South Korea, ending its Asian qualifier campaign second round with two wins, two draws and two losses.

South Korea top Group C, which also includes Thailand and Singapore, with five wins and one draw.

China's fortune to advance into the third round of the Asian qualifiers alongside South Korea will be decided by the result of the game between Thailand and Singapore, which is still in progress.