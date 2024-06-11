﻿
Carbon Neutrality Expo displays latest sustainable technologies

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Reported by Zhukov Egor. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The Carbon Neutrality Expo, which ran from June 5 to 8, showcased the latest progress and future directions in low carbon technologies. Let's explore it together with Egor. Hope these technologies will inspire everyone to take action towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.

