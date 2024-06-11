Carbon Neutrality Expo displays latest sustainable technologies
18:32 UTC+8, 2024-06-11 0
The Carbon Neutrality Expo, which ran from June 5 to 8, showcased the latest progress and future directions in low carbon technologies. Let's explore it together with Egor. Hope these technologies will inspire everyone to take action towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
