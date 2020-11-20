Biz / Auto

Guangzhou auto show focuses on new energy, new technology

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  12:10 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
The exhibition is of great significance to boosting China's auto consumption, promoting development and enhancing consumer confidence in the automotive industry.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  12:10 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0

Major automakers are showcasing their latest models and technologies at the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

The exhibition, held at the 220,000-square-meter China Import and Export Fair Complex in the capital of southern Guangdong Province, runs from Friday to November 29.

Overseas and domestic carmakers are displaying about 980 vehicles. Some 38 new models will make their global debut.

Under the theme of "New Technology, New Life," the annual auto show is presenting 20 concept cars and 142 new-energy vehicles.

The exhibition is of great significance to boosting China's auto consumption, promoting development and enhancing consumer confidence in the automotive industry.

China's auto sales rose 12.5 percent to 2.57 million units in October from the same month last year, the seventh straight monthly increase as the world's biggest auto market recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first 10 months, the country's overall car sales were down 4.7 percent to 19.69 million units as a result of the virus. The first nine months saw sales down 6.9 percent.

The organizer of the Guangzhou auto show said that it aims to facilitate the steady recovery of China’s automotive industry and market, and accelerate the strategy of domestic economic circulation.

In addition to major brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, luxury marques and new-energy vehicles are in the spotlight. Porsche, Lamborghini and Maserati as well as Tesla, SAIC's R brand and NIO are represented.

In addition to passenger cars, there are commercial vehicles, modified cars, parallel-import cars and auto parts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Volkswagen
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     