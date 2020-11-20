Guangzhou auto show focuses on new energy, new technology

The exhibition is of great significance to boosting China's auto consumption, promoting development and enhancing consumer confidence in the automotive industry.

Major automakers are showcasing their latest models and technologies at the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

The exhibition, held at the 220,000-square-meter China Import and Export Fair Complex in the capital of southern Guangdong Province, runs from Friday to November 29.

Overseas and domestic carmakers are displaying about 980 vehicles. Some 38 new models will make their global debut.

Under the theme of "New Technology, New Life," the annual auto show is presenting 20 concept cars and 142 new-energy vehicles.

China's auto sales rose 12.5 percent to 2.57 million units in October from the same month last year, the seventh straight monthly increase as the world's biggest auto market recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first 10 months, the country's overall car sales were down 4.7 percent to 19.69 million units as a result of the virus. The first nine months saw sales down 6.9 percent.

The organizer of the Guangzhou auto show said that it aims to facilitate the steady recovery of China’s automotive industry and market, and accelerate the strategy of domestic economic circulation.

In addition to major brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, luxury marques and new-energy vehicles are in the spotlight. Porsche, Lamborghini and Maserati as well as Tesla, SAIC's R brand and NIO are represented.

In addition to passenger cars, there are commercial vehicles, modified cars, parallel-import cars and auto parts.