Automotive trade show with global reach opens

Auto parts suppliers are showcasing their latest products and technologies at Automechanika Shanghai, which opens on Wednesday.

As Asia’s largest trade fair for automotive parts, accessories, equipment and services, almost 4,000 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions are participating. This year, the exhibition space covers about 280,000 square meters.

The exhibition’s digital platform, which was launched on Monday, bolsters services for overseas companies with built-in smart tools to simulate on site personal interactions, removing geographical boundaries.

More than 400 online meetings between overseas buyers and exhibitors have been scheduled. Live presentations serve as a stage for global buyers to pass along their sourcing requirements.

Participants can see the latest products and technologies in the fields of new-energy vehicles, 5G technology and artificial intelligence applications, car connectivity, mobility services and lightweight materials.

Fiona Chiew, deputy general manager of exhibition organizer Messe Frankfurt (HK), said her team has worked diligently to ensure the trade fair remains a relevant and safe platform for all participants, whether they're taking part on site or tuning in online. Its global influence remains a huge attraction for both international and domestic players looking to gain insight into current market conditions, while strengthening their positions in the wake of the latest "dual circulation" policy in China.

"We have tweaked the landscape of our themes and activities to reflect ongoing market demands and needs," Chiew said.



Exhibitors in Parts and Components, Tomorrow’s Service and Mobility, and Electronics and Connectivity emphasize the growing influence of digitalization in the market.



The exhibition also amplifies the growing importance of commercial vehicles in the logistics industry.

"In recent years, commercial vehicle manufacturing and the aftermarket has grown steadily," said Cheng Yongshun, vice president of China National Machinery Industry International. "The local government’s continued investment to improve road infrastructure and support of alternate-energy commercial vehicles have reinforced its position in the market."

The trade fair runs through Saturday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.