Biz / Auto

Chinese online media upstart PingWest receives indictment from Tesla

Global Times
  13:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-18       0
The parent company of PingWest app, a mediaupstart which published a series of articles criticizing Tesla's operations in China, says that it has received an indictment from Tesla.
Global Times
  13:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-18       0

The parent company of PingWest app, a Chinese online mediaupstart which published a series of articles criticizing Tesla's operations in China, says that it has received an indictment letter from Tesla.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Beijing PingWest Interact Technology Co, the company received the indictment, a notice of responding to prosecution, as well as other affidavit from Tesla. The materials had been sent by the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court. PingWest is required to submit relevant counter evidences, if any, before February 8.

According to PingWest, the company has started responding to the lawsuit and is preparing materials. It also noted that it would hand in the evidence under the premise of protecting its sources.

Tesla took PingWest to court after the Chinese tech content provider published an article labeling the US electric car giant's Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as a sweatshop for its"woeful treatment" of employees. It also accused the firm of sacrificing product quality for the sake of production speed.

Tesla's vice president Tao Lin had responded to the article on her personal Weibo account, denying PingWest's accusations.

PingWest said that it would "actively cooperate" with Tesla's lawsuit. It also disclosed that it had sued Tesla for infringing on PingWest's right of reputation via the Internet.

Tesla has just launched the made-in-China Model Y car which received a heated response from mainland customers, as demand for electric cars burgeons in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     