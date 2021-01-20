Tesla Model 3 catches on fire but no one injured

US electric automaker Tesla responded after a Model 3 car caught on fire in Shanghai last night but didn't result in any injuries.

The fire broke out in an underground garage in a residential area. According to the car's owner and Tesla's analysis of vehicle data, the fire was caused by a collision below the vehicle.



The fire broke out in an underground garage in a residential area. According to the car's owner and Tesla's analysis of vehicle data, the fire was caused by a collision below the vehicle.

According to netizens on Sina Weibo, the incident occurred in a community in Qibao, Minhang District. A picture shows a burned Model 3 surrounded by thick white firefighting foam. The car was parked close to the entrance of the underground garage.

Tesla officials said they're cooperating with the fire department and providing assistance with insurance claims.

