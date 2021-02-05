Biz / Auto

Tesla recall after touch-screen failures

﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
US electric carmaker Tesla is to recall 36,126 imported Model S and Model X vehicles from the Chinese market due to touch-screen failures caused by memory chips.
﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0

US electric carmaker Tesla is recalling 36,126 vehicles from the Chinese market due to touch-screen failures, according to the country's top quality watchdog on Friday.

The recall, set to begin on Friday, involves 20,428 imported Model S vehicles manufactured between September 18, 2013 and February 20, 2018, as well as 15,698 imported Model X vehicles manufactured between March 12, 2016 and February 16, 2018, according to a statement on the State Administration for Market Regulation website.

The touch screens may fail when memory chips run out of storage capacity, which could affect functions such as rear-view camera displays, defrost and defog control settings as well as exterior turn signals. The administration said there are certain safety risks.

Tesla is to upgrade the memory card on recalled vehicles from 8GB to 64GB free of charge by replacing the visual computing module in the central display and ensure the vehicle is installed with updated software to eliminate safety risks.

The automaker will notify car owners by phone, registered email and other means. Tesla's service center will also contact owners and make arrangements for the recall. 

Owners can call customer service on 400-910-0707 for questions related to the recall. They can also find more information on the administration's website and WeChat account and leave details of any defects their vehicles might have.

The recall also affects the United States.

On January 13, the US’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla to recall 158,716 Model S and X electric vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touch-screen displays not working.

On February 2, Tesla recalled 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles for faulty touch screens in the US. The company also told owners more information about recall-related repairs would be sent out by March 30.

Cars that are part of the recall were made at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, and include Model S sedans manufactured between 2012 and 2018 and Model X sport-utility vehicles in model years 2016 to 2018.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     