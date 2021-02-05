Tesla recall after touch-screen failures

US electric carmaker Tesla is to recall 36,126 imported Model S and Model X vehicles from the Chinese market due to touch-screen failures caused by memory chips.

US electric carmaker Tesla is recalling 36,126 vehicles from the Chinese market due to touch-screen failures, according to the country's top quality watchdog on Friday.

The recall, set to begin on Friday, involves 20,428 imported Model S vehicles manufactured between September 18, 2013 and February 20, 2018, as well as 15,698 imported Model X vehicles manufactured between March 12, 2016 and February 16, 2018, according to a statement on the State Administration for Market Regulation website.

The touch screens may fail when memory chips run out of storage capacity, which could affect functions such as rear-view camera displays, defrost and defog control settings as well as exterior turn signals. The administration said there are certain safety risks.

Tesla is to upgrade the memory card on recalled vehicles from 8GB to 64GB free of charge by replacing the visual computing module in the central display and ensure the vehicle is installed with updated software to eliminate safety risks.

The automaker will notify car owners by phone, registered email and other means. Tesla's service center will also contact owners and make arrangements for the recall.

Owners can call customer service on 400-910-0707 for questions related to the recall. They can also find more information on the administration's website and WeChat account and leave details of any defects their vehicles might have.

The recall also affects the United States.

On January 13, the US’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla to recall 158,716 Model S and X electric vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touch-screen displays not working.

On February 2, Tesla recalled 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles for faulty touch screens in the US. The company also told owners more information about recall-related repairs would be sent out by March 30.

Cars that are part of the recall were made at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, and include Model S sedans manufactured between 2012 and 2018 and Model X sport-utility vehicles in model years 2016 to 2018.