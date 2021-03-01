Tesla officials refute battery-swapping report

American electric automaker Tesla said it has no plans to swap batteries in the Chinese market following a media report that said otherwise.

A Tesla official said the company believes electric vehicle charging is the best way to power its vehicles, and that battery swapping is riddled with problems and not suitable for widescale use.

In the Chinese new-energy vehicle market, NIO is involved in the battery swapping business. The company's electric vehicles can be charged or swap batteries, which is faster.



NIO unveiled its second-generation battery swapping station in January, which it expects to deploy in April.