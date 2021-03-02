Autonomous driving center opens to the public

A 5G smart transport experience is on offer at the center in Jiading District initiated by SAIC Motor, Shanghai International Automobile City, China Mobile and Huawei.

Ti Gong

A 5G smart transport experience center has opened to the public in Jiading District in Shanghai.

People can make an appointment to experience 5G autonomous driving technology in SAIC Motor's electric sport-utility vehicles at the center initiated by SAIC Motor, Shanghai International Automobile City, China Mobile and Huawei.

Xie was one of the first to try out the technology. After a brief introduction by safety staff and route setting, Xie's self-driving journey began.

Ti Gong

During the three-kilometer journey, which took 15 minutes, the center console of the vehicle automatically displayed the status of traffic lights and updated in real time according to the actual situation.

When there were pedestrians on the road or vehicles at intersections, relevant data was displayed on the screen, with calculations and judgments made whether to continue or slow down.

"It feels very stable to sit inside and I can see the road traffic data timely, so I feel safe," Xie said.

Hong Ji, head of the center, said 5G technology will greatly improve the reaction times and positioning accuracy of autonomous vehicles, ensuring safety and providing a more efficient driving experience.

People can book an appointment by downloading SAIC Motor's mobile app and clicking on the 5G smart autonomous driving experience in the activities section.