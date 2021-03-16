TV show exposes problems with Ford and Infiniti vehicles

Ford and Infiniti's gearbox problems were among cases exposed on China Central Television's annual March 15 quality investigation program last night.

Ti Gong

US automaker Ford’s car owners found that while driving, their vehicles had abnormal amounts of noise and lost power. There were also problems with the rain plates and rust on the gearboxes. Ford did not alert customers or actively solve the problem, according to China Central Television.

Officials from Ford's joint venture in China — Changan Ford — said in a statement on Monday night that the automaker will offer free repairs to vehicles with damaged gearboxes.

Japanese automaker Infiniti tried to prevent customers from complaining about gearbox problems in its sport-utility vehicles.

Infiniti’s car owners complained that their vehicle's gearboxes were replaced at the 4S shop three times due to abnormal noise over a two-year period. While driving on highways, the vehicle's steering wheel suddenly lost power and the brakes became difficult to use.

In September 2020, the 4S shop asked Infiniti’s car owners to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which imposed restrictions on them, such as not complaining about problems to the media.



In response to criticism, Infiniti apologized on its Sina Weibo account and said it will improve customer communications. This morning, the company announced it will extend the warranty period of imported QX60s to 200,000 kilometers over eight years. Car owners can call 400-890-9090 for customer service.

The company said it will continue to strengthen quality management and strive to provide consumers with high-quality products and services.

The China Passenger Car Association said consumers’ complaints about the quality of products, contract issues and after-sales service are the main problems in the automotive sector. Issues with new-energy vehicles are also increasing.

The association said there were 190 batches of recalls in 2020, totaling 6.58 million units.

Most of the problems centered around vehicle's engines and gearboxes.



Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, said that automakers and car dealers need to listen to consumers and improve their standardized processes.

