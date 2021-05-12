Biz / Auto

Opinions sought on driving-related data rule

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-12
The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission have issued a draft regulation that stipulates data related to drivers and their journeys can't be used without consent.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0

China plans to strengthen auto data management that may demand auto companies get consumers’ consent before using their driving-related data.

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission is soliciting public opinion on an auto-data collection rule, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The draft rule stipulates that without drivers’ consent, auto management companies, including designers, makers, sellers and service providers, can’t collect, analyze, transmit, use or delete key data related to drivers and the drives, or send the information overseas.

Each consent is only valid for a designated drive.

Any information collected should be stored domestically. If it needs to be transmitted overseas, the cyberspace office will conduct an evaluation.

The key data includes traffic flow and people flow in military areas and government buildings, maps with higher precision than national standards, operation data of the car-charging network, data involving people’s faces, voices and car plates, along with others that may harm national security or the interests of the public.

People can make suggestions regarding the draft rule by sending an email to zqyj@cac.gov.cn before June 11.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
