Auto sales jump 8.6% in April as sector recovers

China’s auto sales rose 8.6 percent year on year to 2.25 million units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

Although the growth pace is slower than the 74.9 percent year-on-year rise seen in March, auto production and sales continued to buck an upward trend amid the sector’s solid recovery momentum last month, the association said on Wednesday.

In the January-April period, the country’s auto sales rose 51.8 percent year on year to 8.75 million units.

China’s automobile sector posted a strong exports performance in April. Chinese car firms exported 151,000 cars in April, rising by 13.7 percent month on month and 1.1 times year on year, the CAAM said.

About 516,000 cars were exported in the first four months of this year, up 88.1 percent year on year.

During the period, exports of passenger cars rose 89.3 percent year on year to 396,000 units, while that of commercial cars increased by 84.3 percent to reach 120,000 units, CAAM data showed.

Sales of new-energy vehicles in China increased by nearly 250 percent year on year in the first four months amid the steady recovery of market demand, data from the CAAM showed.

In the January-April period, NEV sales amounted to 732,000 units, up 249.2 percent year on year. In April, NEV sales surged 180 percent year on year to reach 206,000 units.