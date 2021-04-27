Biz / Auto

A last chance to visit Auto Shanghai 2021

There's still time to visit the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition with Wednesday the auto show's last day.  Our photographers have captured the highlights. 
Dong Jun
Dong Jun
The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition — also known as Auto Shanghai 2021 — ends on Wednesday. If you haven't yet had a chance to visit the exhibition, you can review some of highlights thanks to our photographers. 

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

New energy cars

Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua

Air taxis

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
