Tesla builds data center in China for local info storage

US car manufacturer Tesla has established a data center in China to store its car data locally, the company announced on Tuesday.

All data generated by the company's vehicles sold on the Chinese mainland, where it is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles, will be stored in China, with more local data centers due to be built by the company, Tesla said in a Weibo post.

In the future, owners of Tesla vehicles will be able to access a platform to query vehicle data, as part of a bid to standardize data management and ensure data safety, according to the company.

China, the world's biggest car market and the second largest for Tesla, is drafting rules to ensure the security of data generated by connected vehicles as their growing popularity fuels concerns about privacy and national security.

The Cyberspace Administration of China earlier this month began to solicit public opinion on a set of draft rules that require automobile-related business operators to obtain the permission of drivers to collect personal and driving data.