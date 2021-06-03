Tesla recalls hundreds of imported Model 3 vehicles in China over bolt defect

US electric carmaker Tesla has launched a recall of hundreds of vehicles in China due to safety risks posed by defective bolts.

The recall involves 311 imported Model 3 vehicles manufactured between January 12 and November 20, 2019, as well as 423 imported Model 3 vehicles produced between February 2 and November 20, 2019, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The automaker has promised to conduct tests on the recalled vehicles free of charge and replace defective parts, while advising users to drive carefully before their cars are fixed.