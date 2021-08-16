Biz / Auto

Electric carmaker NIO denies deleting data in fatal crash

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  07:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
The car was in assisted driving mode when the crash happened. Police are still investigating.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  07:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0

Chinese electric carmaker NIO said on Monday it did not delete or modify any data in a car involved in a fatal crash while its driver was using its NOP assisted driving software.

"NIO's service staffers were then cutting out the electricity, which would not cause loss of any data," NIO said via its official Weibo account after a Beijing law firm made an online comment, accusing NIO of trying to delete data related to the accident.

The accident took place on Thursday in Fujian Province in southeast China.

Thirty-one-year-old entrepreneur Lin Wenqin was killed. The crash happened when the NIO ES8 car was in the NOP mode, or navigate on pilot, a type of assisted self-driving software.

The police investigation of the cause of the accident was still underway, NIO said that it was cooperating with the police and waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

The company said on its Weibo account that it would not make any further statement about the case until the release of the police investigation.

It was the second reported fatal accident of a NIO in just two weeks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     