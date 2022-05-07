Biz / Auto

BMW recalls 194 imported cars in Chinese market

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0
BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. has recalled 194 imported cars in the Chinese market due to software defects, according to the country's top quality watchdog.
Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0

BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. has recalled 194 imported cars in the Chinese market due to software defects, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin immediately, involves some imported BMW IX models manufactured between August 3, 2021 and February 2, 2022, according to a statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Saturday.

Due to software problems with the cars' collision safety module, the vehicle instrument might fail to light up the alarm lights and prompt relevant alarm information when the occupant restraint system and pedestrian protection system fail or the high-voltage system is shut down after a collision, the statement added.

The company will program the recalled vehicles free of charge to eliminate safety hazards, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     