BMW recalls 194 imported cars in Chinese market

BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. has recalled 194 imported cars in the Chinese market due to software defects, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin immediately, involves some imported BMW IX models manufactured between August 3, 2021 and February 2, 2022, according to a statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Saturday.

Due to software problems with the cars' collision safety module, the vehicle instrument might fail to light up the alarm lights and prompt relevant alarm information when the occupant restraint system and pedestrian protection system fail or the high-voltage system is shut down after a collision, the statement added.

The company will program the recalled vehicles free of charge to eliminate safety hazards, according to the statement.