Toyota to recall over 9,000 imported cars in China

Japanese automaker Toyota will recall imported cars from the Chinese market starting from May 11 over safety concerns, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

Japanese automaker Toyota will recall imported cars from the Chinese market starting from May 11 over safety concerns, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

Filed by Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., the recall involves 6,832 imported Lexus NX 260, NX 350h and NX 400h+ models manufactured between March 31, 2021 and March 17, 2022 due to problems with the display system, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The multi-functional display screen may not switch properly when shifting gears or driving due to defects in the control program, which may distract the driver and lead to safety risks, the company said.

A total of 2,589 imported Lexus NX 260, NX 350h and NX 400h+ models produced between March 31, 2021 and January 28, 2022 will also be recalled due to front shock absorber problems.

Weld leakages on the front fenders, which fix the front shock absorbers, will affect the stability of the vehicle in extreme cases and pose potential safety hazards, according to the statement.

The company said it will upgrade the control program of the display system for the affected vehicles free of charge and fix or replace defective parts of the front shock absorbers.