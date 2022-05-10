Biz / Auto

China's NEV retail sales surge in April despite epidemic blow

Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in April despite COVID-19 resurgences, data from an industry association showed Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in April despite COVID-19 resurgences, data from an industry association showed Tuesday.

Last month, the retail sales of NEVs in China expanded 78.4 percent year on year to 282,000 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

In the first four months of this year, the sales of NEVs in China totaled 1.35 million units, skyrocketing by 128.4 percent year on year, the data showed.

The data showed the NEV market penetration rate stood at 27.1 percent in April, compared with 9.8 percent in the same month of last year.

Data from the association also showed the retail sales of passenger cars in China declined 35.5 percent year on year to 1.04 million units last month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     