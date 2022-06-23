Biz / Auto

Auto giant BMW opens new factory in China

Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0
A new factory of BMW Group's joint venture in China opened Thursday in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, with an investment totaling 15 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion).
Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0

A new factory of BMW Group's joint venture in China opened Thursday in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, with an investment totaling 15 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion).

Plant Lydia of BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA), a joint venture between BMW and Chinese carmaker Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., will boost BMW's annual output in China to 830,000 vehicles, the automaker said. It is the biggest single investment of the German automaker in China.

Located in the Tiexi District of Shenyang, Plant Lydia covers a total area of 2.9 million square meters. It has ancillary facilities like a body shop, paint shop, final assembly lines, and a large data center.

The plant is covered with a gigabit 5G network to meet the bandwidth requirements for technologies like augmented reality (AR) and real-time video transmission.

"Plant Lydia is the first factory that BMW Group has planned and simulated completely in a virtual environment from the beginning of design," said Zhang Tao, head of the factory. She added that, in the construction stage, she could simultaneously see the actual construction site and the construction effect shown via virtual reality.

Shenyang is BMW Group's largest production base worldwide. The total number of the group's employees in China has exceeded 28,000.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Zhang Tao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     