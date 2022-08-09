Biz / Auto

China's leading SUV maker sees robust July sales

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0
Great Wall Motor (GWM), China's largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw vehicle sales increasing 11.32 percent year on year to 101,920 units in July.
Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0

Among them, 14,710 were sold overseas, 18.27 percent more than the figure of July last year, the company said.

Haval, GWM's leading SUV brand, sold 61,279 vehicles in July, up 7.14 percent year on year. Great Wall pickups continued to dominate the domestic market with 16,305 units sold in July.

Last month, 12,473 units of Tank, another GWM SUV brand, were sold, up 128.03 percent year on year. The brand also started entering into the overseas market as Tank 300 was launched in Saudi Arabia on July 3.

Headquartered in the city of Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Great Wall Motor owns several vehicle brands, including HAVAL, GWM Pickup, WEY and ORA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
