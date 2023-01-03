﻿
Chinese NEV makers report robust sales increase in 2022

Xinhua
  23:03 UTC+8, 2023-01-03
Leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturers in China reported a robust sales increase in 2022 thanks to fast market expansion and policy incentives, data showed.
Leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturers in China reported a robust sales increase in 2022 thanks to fast market expansion and policy incentives, data showed.

BYD, China's largest NEV manufacturer, said its NEV sales jumped 208.64 percent year on year to over 1.86 million units in 2022. In December, the company sold about 235,200 NEVs.

Startup carmakers like Li Auto and NIO also reported a fruitful year. Li Auto delivered 133,246 NEVs last year, up 47.2 percent from the 2021 level. NIO delivered 122,486 units in the same period, an annual increase of 34 percent.

GAC Aion, a NEV subsidiary of GAC Group, sold some 271,000 vehicles in 2022, up 126 percent from the previous year. Gu Huinan, general manager of the company, said GAC Aion is eyeing to deliver at least 500,000 units this year.

From January to November 2022, China's NEV sales exceeded 6.06 million units, doubling the same-period level in 2021, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The association expected that NEV sales in China this year will likely hit 9 million, a year-on-year increase of 35 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
