Chinese automaker Geely's sales up 8 pct in 2022

Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Limited reported an eight-percent sales growth year on year in 2022 after selling more than 1.43 million vehicles.

Last year, Geely focused not only on expanding its electric product line but also on improving the intelligence of its products, the company said.

Geely said its transformation in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector achieved notable results, with annual sales of NEVs hitting 328,727 units in 2022.

The company also exported more than 198,000 vehicles in 2022, an increase of 72.4 percent, year on year.

In 2023, Geely set an annual sales target of 1.65 million vehicles.