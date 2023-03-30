Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles on shelves in Chinese mainland

Tesla has started sales of its new Model S and Model X vehicles in the Chinese mainland, with its high-performance Model X Plaid entering China's luxury auto market.

Tesla has begun deliveries of its new Model S and Model X vehicles in the Chinese mainland, including the high-performance Plaid variants that were previously not available in the region.

The first batch of Model S and Model X owners in Shanghai picked up their cars at Tesla's delivery center in Minhang District on Tuesday.

Currently, not only have the two new models been delivered to owners one after another, but display cars have also arrived at Tesla stores in Shanghai, attracting a large number of consumers to come and see the vehicles and test drive them.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Ti Gong









The Model S and Model X are imported to China from Tesla's Fremont factory in California, the only factory that produces the two flagship vehicles.

The starting price for the Model S is 789,900 yuan (US$114,822) and for the Model X it is 879,000 yuan, which are lower than what was originally anticipated.

Meanwhile, initially released in the United States in 2021 and making its China debut at last year's China International Import Expo, the Tesla Model S Plaid starts at a little over a million yuan –1,009,900 yuan, and the Model X Plaid has a starting price of 1,039,000 yuan.

Tesla's entry into China's luxury electric vehicle market with the Model S and Model X could boost the automaker's quarterly delivery figures and interest from Chinese customers who have been waiting for the flagship cars for several years.

The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are both powered by a tri-motor all-wheel drive setup that makes up to 1,000 horsepower. The former can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds, while the latter can do the same in 2.5 seconds.