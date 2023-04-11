How to get tickets for 2023 Auto Shanghai

Starting today, tickets came available online until the end of April 17. All visitors are required to complete real-name registration a day prior to activate their tickets.

The 2023 Auto Shanghai, officially titled the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, will be held from April 18 to April 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Starting today, tickets came available for purchase online through the official Auto Shanghai WeChat mini-program, until the end of April 17.

The 20th Auto Shanghai covers a total exhibition area of more than 360,000 square meters. On the exhibition schedule, April 18 and 19 are designated as media days, exclusively open to domestic and foreign news media. April 20 and 21 are reserved for professional visitors, while April 22 through 27, Auto Shanghai would be open to both professional and public visitors.

From April 20 to April 23, tickets are priced at 100 yuan (US$14.5), whereas from April 24 to 27 the price would be reduced to 50 yuan. Each ticket is only valid for one date and can only be used once.

Li Yi / SHINE

Important reminder

All tickets would be electronic, and visitors are required to complete real-name registration before entering the exhibition hall.

Same-day tickets would not be sold on site.

The e-tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable once purchased.

Real-name registration must be done before 6pm one day prior to the designated visit date in order to activate the tickets, and once tickets are registered under a real name, they could not be transferred or used by anyone else.

Upon arrival, visitors would be required to present valid identification documents for entry, and non-Chinese mainland visitors should present their passports or other valid identification documents. Visitors would also be required to strictly adhere to the date indicated on their e-tickets.

Detailed ticketing information would be released through a "Ticketing Notice" on the official website and the WeChat mini-program of Auto Shanghai. The public could also stay updated on the latest ticketing information by visiting the official website at www.autoshanghai.org or by contacting the exhibition's hotline at +86-21-55369696.

The 2023 Auto Shanghai info:

Date: April 18-27

Venue: the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: No 333, Songze Avenue

Ticket: 50/100yuan