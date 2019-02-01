﻿
Biz / Auto

Car enthusiasts should start their engines for 2023 Auto Shanghai

﻿ Li Fei
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Sun Chao
Li Fei Ma Xuefeng Sun Chao
  14:19 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
The biggest news in this year's auto show is the rise in electric cars and a slew of new China-made brands powered by electric drive models.
﻿ Li Fei
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Sun Chao
Li Fei Ma Xuefeng Sun Chao
  14:19 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng and Li Fei. Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Li Fei and Sun Chao.

The 2023 Auto Shanghai has started its engines. The biggest news in this year's auto show is the rise in electric cars and a slew of new China-made brands powered by electric drive models, which have attracted attention from around the world.

With the newly unveiled micro-electric vehicle by BYD, the new concept car by Lynk&Co, and more than 100 newly launched electric cars, there are plenty of surprises at the show.

Come and experience the new technology on display alongside new trends.

One of the most intriguing vehicles is the BMW i Vision Dee featuring E Ink, which is the world's first full-color changing car with 32 color changes available on 240 different segments. The driver can make it look however they want.

Camping has also become a new theme in car designs, with rooftop tents that can be attached to a pickup truck, an RV, or even a Mini Cooper.

Visitors to the show should not miss the art museum presented by Chinese EV brands, and be sure to enjoy a free cup of coffee while exploring the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
BYD
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     