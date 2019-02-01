Car enthusiasts should start their engines for 2023 Auto Shanghai

The biggest news in this year's auto show is the rise in electric cars and a slew of new China-made brands powered by electric drive models.

The 2023 Auto Shanghai has started its engines. The biggest news in this year's auto show is the rise in electric cars and a slew of new China-made brands powered by electric drive models, which have attracted attention from around the world.

With the newly unveiled micro-electric vehicle by BYD, the new concept car by Lynk&Co, and more than 100 newly launched electric cars, there are plenty of surprises at the show.

Come and experience the new technology on display alongside new trends.

One of the most intriguing vehicles is the BMW i Vision Dee featuring E Ink, which is the world's first full-color changing car with 32 color changes available on 240 different segments. The driver can make it look however they want.

Camping has also become a new theme in car designs, with rooftop tents that can be attached to a pickup truck, an RV, or even a Mini Cooper.

Visitors to the show should not miss the art museum presented by Chinese EV brands, and be sure to enjoy a free cup of coffee while exploring the exhibition.