Innovations create 'brains and eyes' for new cars

Tech firms are offering "brain and eyes" with the latest generation of cars including artificial intelligence, 3D and chip innovations.

Ti Gong

Tech firms are offering "brain and eyes" with the latest generation of cars including artificial intelligence, 3D and chip innovations, Shanghai Daily learnt at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023.



This shows the deep integration between digitalization and the whole automotive industry.

The new in-vehicle features include "chat" with cars, eSports and 3D experiences in cabins and "bird's eyes." This is cross-industry technology used in various industries, such as generative AI adapted in ChatGPT and immersive 3D in gaming.



AI giant SenseTime presented a futuristic demo cabin at the show, featuring a virtual assistant. The assistant can "chat" with guests and provide personalized content recommendations in a ChatGPT-like style.

Passengers can enjoy a fun-filled travel experience with AIGC (AI-Generated Content) capabilities on image and video. All techs are based in the company's latest AI tool SenseNova, just released in Shanghai this month.



"Smart autos provide ideal scenarios for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) to facilitate closed-loop interactions between intelligent driving and passenger experiences," said Wang Xiaogang, SenseTime's chief scientist. "It presents endless possibilities."



During the show, the company's SenseAuto empowered nearly 30 mass-produced models, covering smart cabin and Pilot products.



Ti Gong

Unity showcased its smart cabin, which allows users to create and operate interactive real-time 3D content.

It is possible to achieve very high definition 3D rendering with relatively limited computing power, which makes sense in the automotive industry.



For example, a super-realistic 3D map navigation screen can be generated during driving, with surrounding road conditions to bring the driver an unprecedented immersion. Users can visualize controlling the car, covering air conditioning, windows and audio in 3D modes and easily switching to turn car space instantly to a full immersion eSports cabin for gamers, said Unity.



Previously, the Unity engine is mainly used in the gaming industry but Unity China aims to expand into more sectors in China amid growing market demand such as automotive, manufacturing and infrastructure construction.



Also during the auto show, Horizon Robotics announced that BYD, China's top new-energy vehicle brand, will adopt its Journey 5 system for BEV (Bird's Eye View) perception and enter mass production this year.

Horizon Robotic, which offers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for consumer vehicles, is "committed to revolutionizing the driving experience for consumers in China."