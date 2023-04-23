﻿
Biz / Auto

Innovations create 'brains and eyes' for new cars

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Tech firms are offering "brain and eyes" with the latest generation of cars including artificial intelligence, 3D and chip innovations.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Innovations create 'brains and eyes' for new cars
Ti Gong

AI giant SenseTime presented a futuristic demo cabin at the show, featuring a virtual assistant.

Tech firms are offering "brain and eyes" with the latest generation of cars including artificial intelligence, 3D and chip innovations, Shanghai Daily learnt at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023.

This shows the deep integration between digitalization and the whole automotive industry.

The new in-vehicle features include "chat" with cars, eSports and 3D experiences in cabins and "bird's eyes." This is cross-industry technology used in various industries, such as generative AI adapted in ChatGPT and immersive 3D in gaming.

AI giant SenseTime presented a futuristic demo cabin at the show, featuring a virtual assistant. The assistant can "chat" with guests and provide personalized content recommendations in a ChatGPT-like style.

Passengers can enjoy a fun-filled travel experience with AIGC (AI-Generated Content) capabilities on image and video. All techs are based in the company's latest AI tool SenseNova, just released in Shanghai this month.

"Smart autos provide ideal scenarios for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) to facilitate closed-loop interactions between intelligent driving and passenger experiences," said Wang Xiaogang, SenseTime's chief scientist. "It presents endless possibilities."

During the show, the company's SenseAuto empowered nearly 30 mass-produced models, covering smart cabin and Pilot products.

Innovations create 'brains and eyes' for new cars
Ti Gong

Unity showcases in-vehicle 3D display systems.



Unity showcased its smart cabin, which allows users to create and operate interactive real-time 3D content.

It is possible to achieve very high definition 3D rendering with relatively limited computing power, which makes sense in the automotive industry.

For example, a super-realistic 3D map navigation screen can be generated during driving, with surrounding road conditions to bring the driver an unprecedented immersion. Users can visualize controlling the car, covering air conditioning, windows and audio in 3D modes and easily switching to turn car space instantly to a full immersion eSports cabin for gamers, said Unity.

Previously, the Unity engine is mainly used in the gaming industry but Unity China aims to expand into more sectors in China amid growing market demand such as automotive, manufacturing and infrastructure construction.

Also during the auto show, Horizon Robotics announced that BYD, China's top new-energy vehicle brand, will adopt its Journey 5 system for BEV (Bird's Eye View) perception and enter mass production this year.

Horizon Robotic, which offers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for consumer vehicles, is "committed to revolutionizing the driving experience for consumers in China."

Innovations create 'brains and eyes' for new cars
Ti Gong

Horizon signs a deal with BYD at the Auto Shanghai 2023 show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
BYD
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     