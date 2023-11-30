Biz / Auto

Over 5,600 companies participate in Shanghai auto parts fair

More than 5,600 companies from home and abroad have gathered in Shanghai to take part in the Shanghai international trade fair for automotive parts, equipment and service suppliers.

The event, the 18th edition, kicked off on Wednesday and is scheduled to last until December 2.

The exhibition area of the event spans 300,000 square meters. The exhibitors are from 41 countries and regions, including the United States, Poland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Britain.

Given the rise in the new energy vehicle supply chain, in addition to transformations and upgrades in traditional sectors, many international automotive markets are turning to China to explore growing opportunities, said Fiona Chiew, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

The event has currently garnered registrations from 177 professional purchasing groups, both domestic and overseas.

According to statistics released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China's automobile production and sales both reached about 24 million units, up 8 percent and 9.1 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
