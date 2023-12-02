Chinese automaker Chery produces 1st EV in Indonesia

The first EV of China's automotive company Chery has rolled off the production line in Indonesia.

The first electric vehicle (EV) of China's automotive company Chery has rolled off the production line in Indonesia, the company said on Saturday at its production base in Bekasi, a city east of the capital Jakarta.

President of Chery International Zhang Guibin is optimistic about the Indonesian market, as the carmaker has received positive appreciation from customers.

"The OMODA E5 EVs locally assembled in Indonesia will be launched soon. They carry the latest technology and our commitment to environmentally friendly innovations that are comfortable for consumers as well," Zhang said.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Affairs Airlangga Hartarto expressed his hope that Chery would make Indonesia a production base for exports, especially for consumers in Southeast Asian countries.