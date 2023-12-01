Biz / Auto

Starting at US$60,990, Tesla's Cybertruck is priced 50% higher than initial estimate

Reuters
  16:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0
Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck will be priced starting at US$60,990, over 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019.
Reuters
  16:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0
Starting at US$60,990, Tesla's Cybertruck is priced 50% higher than initial estimate
Reuters

Tesla's new Cybertruck is shown on display at a Tesla store in San Diego, California, US, November 20.

Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck will be priced starting at US$60,990, over 50 percent more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019 and a cost analysts have said will draw select, affluent buyers.

The truck, made of shiny stainless steel and shaped into flat planes, is partly inspired by a car-turned-submarine in the 1977 James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me," Musk has said.

Its new body material and unconventional, futuristic styling has added complexity and costs to production, and threatens to alienate traditional pickup truck buyers who focus on utility, experts say.

But Musk, who has priced the vehicle's three variants between US$60,990 and US$99,990, said on Thursday the Cybertruck has "more utility than a truck" and is "faster than a sports car."

He drove a Cybertruck onto a stage to cheers from the crowd and later handed over vehicles to about a dozen customers at an event in Austin, Texas.

"Finally, the future will look like the future," he said about the truck's design, showing a video of the Cybertruck towing a Porsche 911 and beating another gasoline-powered 911 in a short race.

Tesla shares fell 2 percent in extended trading after closing off 1.6 percent at US$240.08.

Musk did not announce the vehicle's prices at the event, but Tesla's website listed the prices. Its highest performance variant, the 'Cyberbeast' will be available next year, as will the all-wheel drive trim that starts at an estimated US$80,000.

The cheapest rear-wheel drive version with an estimated starting price of about US$61,000 will be available in 2025.

"This is going to appeal to ... definitely a wealthier clientele that can afford the price point and they want something that is unique and quirky," said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at auto research firm Edmunds.

"That just isn't a large segment of the population that can afford that especially where interest rates are."

After Musk estimated in 2019 that the Cybertruck would sell for US$40,000, the vehicle drew more than a million reservation holders who put down US$100 deposits. He had not offered an updated price before Monday, despite rising raw material costs for EVs.

New deposits are US$250, Musk said on Thursday.

The price is not a surprise to many, said Paul Waatti, an analyst at consultancy AutoPacific. Waatti told Reuters before the event that the Cybertruck would do well with a smaller audience.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
Tesla
Elon Musk
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     